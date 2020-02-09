Delhi Election: Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Blames Senior Brass For Debacle

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit blamed the senior leadership and Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko for the possibly poor performance of the party in Delhi Assembly elections. He also reasoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's massive welfare regime announced months before the election for Congress' expected bleak fortunes. All exit polls in India have given Congress either a single-digit seat count or zero.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, said, "Congress has nobody but itself to blame. If some of the senior leaders and especially people from the AICC who take care of Delhi decide that it is more important to crush your own leaders than to crush opponents, then it becomes a problem. Some people who managed Delhi have myopic views."

Cong reluctant to become proud of its legacy

Dikshit's name was not included in Congress' star campaigner list for the assembly elections in Delhi, due to differences with some party leaders. On the reason why he thinks Congress couldn't counter the AAP, Sandeep opined, "We are somehow reluctant to talk well about ourselves. We are unable to overcome that and become proud of our legacy." He further called PC Chacko "irrelevant" and said he is not worthy of strength or understanding.

When you bribe voters...

When asked what made people go with AAP this election as suggested by exit polls, Sandeep Dikshit said, "Ever since October when Kejriwal started to make services free, I was very clear that he was going to sweep the election. When you bribe the voter to such an extent, it makes a difference. So I don't think the exit polls are really far away from what it would be."

Congress admits defeat in Delhi

Sandeep Dikshit's criticism of fellow party leaders came after some in the Congress conceded that Kejriwal will be re-elected as Chief Minister. KTS Tulsi said that Congress had sacrificed for AAP by not actively campaigning in Delhi, in order to defeat BJP. He added that BJP had learned the lesson and realised that hate politics cannot win.

"It looks like AAP will form government in Delhi. According to all exit polls, it looks like Kejriwal will return," said Tariq Anwar to ANI. KTS Tulse said," Congress made a sacrifice by not applying equal force in the campaigning process. If we would have campaigned harder, it may have led to splitting up of votes - in such case, BJP would have definitely won."

