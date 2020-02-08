Delhi Election: Congress Unit Chief Subhash Chopra Believes In 'Blockbuster' Comeback

Amid the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress unit chief Subhash Chopra on Saturday asserted that Congress will make a blockbuster comeback in Delhi. Chopra also slammed Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for destroying the situation of Delhi under his governance.

Speaking to Republic TV, Chopra said, "I consider BJP and AAP as the same, Team A and Team B, our fight is with BJP's Team A and B. I am sure that Congress will be in power in Delhi. Congress has not ruled for 15 years, we have served people of India. We have made Delhi a better place. The Kejriwal government has destroyed Delhi, but after winning people's vote, we will make it a good capital again."

"It is going to be a 'dhamakedaar wapsi' (blockbuster comeback) for Congress. People of Delhi know Kejriwal did nothing for five years, just spent money on advertisements. Crores have been spent on publicity by the AAP government. Publicity is not going to fill the stomach of the people, it can not make Delhi pollution-free. Delhites are not going to forgive Kejriwal. Delhi was once known to be a generator city, we, the Congress have given 24-hour electricity. Education, health, metro needs are yet to be worked upon in Delhi," he added.

Congress leader Subhash Chopra's daughter is pitted against AAP's Atishi from Kalkaji. Shivani Chopra, the younger daughter of three-time Congress MLA and its Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra is contesting polls from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency currently represented by Avtar Singh Kalkaji of Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on Saturday morning, an election that saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign. Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates. The polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

The Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls when it won 67 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which bagged all the seven seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, is aiming to dislodge the AAP, while the Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it drew a blank in the assembly polls. The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent. Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

