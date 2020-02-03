'Delhi Election Will Be Detrimental In Deciding The Future Course Of India': PM Modi

While addressing a pre-election rally in New Delhi's Karkardooma, PM Narendra Modi stated that the mindset of Delhi regarding what direction it has to choose is "very clear". "It is my first rally in Delhi after the announcement of the elections. For many days, BJP and its senior leaders, party workers, and citizens had been approaching you to express their views. We do not need to know what the mindset of Delhi is, it is very clear," said PM Modi.

He also said that this election will be detrimental in deciding the future course of India.

"During the Lok Sabha elections, each and every vote by the people of Delhi helped strengthen BJP, making us victorious in all 7 seats. The people of Delhi had clearly expressed in which direction they were thinking. The votes by the people of Delhi helped to change to the nation, now the votes by Delhi will help transform the city, make it technologically advanced, safe and make life in the city smoother," he further said.

PM Modi also spoke about the city's beauty and how it was a culmination of various cultures. "Delhi is not just a place, it is the heritage of the country. It is the culmination of various colours of the country. Delhi is a place that accepts and respects everyone. After partition, the people who came here, every Indian, was given a place in the heart of Delhi," said PM Modi.

'Election will set a direction for the new decade'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated how every single person in Delhi had the contribution of making Delhi reach where it has. He also spoke about the importance of this election stating that it was the "first election of a new decade in India".

"This election will be detrimental in deciding the future course of India. Hence the vote of 8th February should be put keeping in mind where you want Delhi to reach, the heights it needs to reach. And who can make it reach such heights? Its the Bhartiya Janata Party which has till now fulfilled every promise it made. It does what it says it will do," said the PM.

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi will take place on February 8, and the votes will be counted on February 11.

