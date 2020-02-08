Delhi Elections: MEA S Jaishankar Casts His Vote, Urges People To Exercise 'basic Duty'

As polling began in the national capital, Minister for External Affairs (MEA) S. Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. While BJP is eyeing to form the government with its campaign around Shaheen Bagh and the drawbacks of CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a comeback through by beating their own record of 67.

Speaking to ANI, Jaishankar asserted voting to be a basic duty of every citizen and further appealed to everyone to get out and contribute.

Amit Shah urges voters to vote against lies

As polling began in the national capital, Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah appealed to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote-bank politics. Taking to Twitter he said, "Only a government with far-sighted thinking and strong intentions can make Delhi best capital of the world by giving Delhi clean air, clean drinking water, and household to every poor."

Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah covered 60 constituencies that comprised 'nukkad sabhas', road shows, workers meet, and BJP chief JP Nadda covered all 70 constituencies. BJP is eyeing a comeback in the national capital after 21 years.

