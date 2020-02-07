Delhi Election: AAP Accuses BJP Of Trying To Buy Votes Through Cash, Liquor

AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of distributing cash and liquor in some of the areas in Delhi ahead of Assembly Elections. Earlier on Thursday, Singh said the party has formed 272 teams in all the wards of Delhi to keep a track on such incidents and to deal with BJP’s political propaganda.

Citing media reports Singh said, "In this last leg of the campaign, BJP's electoral manipulations are in full swing. We have received inputs that money and liquor are being distributed in some areas. Like last time, we have formed 272 teams in all the 272 wards, which have also been equipped with sting cameras."

"In a news report, it has been reported that BJP's 240 MPs will be staying in different Assembly constituencies from February 4 to 8. This is an open violation of the Model Code of Conduct as after the election campaign ends at 6 pm today, no MP, cabinet minister, can stay in Delhi unless he is a resident of Delhi," Singh added.

READ | PFI Link With AAP: WhatsApp Chats Of Sanjay Singh & PFI Surface, Cong's Udit Raj Denies

Further, Singh said the party had filed a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) after some reports of many BJP MPs staying at different Assembly constituencies started doing the rounds.

“We have received inputs that money and liquor are being distributed in some areas. Considering it, we have deployed teams equipped with cameras to record such incidents. Anyone who comes across such incidents can contact us on 9355015501,” he said.

READ | EC Issues Notice To Sanjay Singh For His "unverified Allegations" Against BJP

Illicit liquor seized

According to sources, the crime branch has seized 55 cartons of illicit liquor that was being transported for distribution during elections. A truck carrying the liquor was stopped near Najafgarh and two men were arrested. It was found that the liquor was ordered by one Hawa Singh. Police are probing his political links as he is said to be a close associate of a minister (AAP).

READ | Sanjay Singh Says 'No ED Docs Of AAP-PFI Links'; Calls It BJP's Conspiracy Ahead Of Polls

READ | EC Sends Notice To AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Over His Remarks On BJP