Delhi Elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari Bets Big In BJP, Says 'Shanti Bagh Has Won'

In a huge claim, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that they are expecting over 56 seats in the national capital. While speaking to Republic TV, he said, "Shaheen Bagh has lost, 'Shanti Bagh' has won." He further claimed that "people on the streets are saying only one thing, 'Modiji ko Jai Shree Ram'."

Manoj Tiwari was accompanied by BJP leader Kapil Mishra who refuted allegations of campaigning only on the basis of 'Hindu-Muslims', and said that he has also stressed on dirty water, DTC buses, pollution among other issues during his campaign. However, he refused to comment further.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The polling for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly started at 8 AM on Saturday, February 8. The Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11.

Read: Delhi Elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari slams Cong's Alka Lamba for alleged MCC violation

Delhi Poll Campaign

Political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the upcoming assembly elections. The fight between BJP and AAP has intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP has campaigned on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

Read: Manoj Tiwari brands Kejriwal a 'Chunavi Hanuman Bhakt'; clarifies his 'Ashudh' remarks

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

Read: Delhi elections: BJP leaders Kapil Mishra & Parvesh Verma cast their votes

Read: Delhi polls: Children accompany parents to polling booths, curious about EVMs and indelible ink