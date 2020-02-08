Delhi Exit Poll: SAD's Manjinder Sirsa Talks About His Early Poll Predictions

Delhi SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday spoke about his predictions before the polling ended to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Sirsa took to Twitter around 5.20 PM, while the polling was still going on and posted his predictions of the polls.

Speaking about it, the SAD leader said, "See my 2019 tweet as well. I had projected at 4.30 that day as well that Parvesh Verma will win by 350,000. Today, the way the voting patron was witnessed, it was very clear that people were voting for the BJP. I am not contesting the elections, neither is my party. But what was in front of us, it was very much visible."

He further added, "In my years of the political career, my prediction was not wrong, be it Punjab's election or Delhi elections or Lok Sabha elections or Delhi Vidhan Sabha Elections. Even in 2017, when I had won the elections, even then I had said that AAP will lose."

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Survey

As the voting of the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat released the exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished its polling on Saturday is projected to be won by AAP, revealed the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit polls. The polls witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Further, the polls saw around 55 per cent voter turnout.

Delhi Poll Campaign

Political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the upcoming assembly elections. The fight between BJP and AAP has intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP has campaigned on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

