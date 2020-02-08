Delhi Elections: AAP Confident Of Win, Says Will Get More Seats Than Exit Polls Projection

As the polling for the Delhi Assembly concluded on Saturday, Republic TV's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted victory for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party but a repeat of the 2015 victory is unlikely. Reacting to the numbers projected by the Jan Ki Baat exit poll, Aam Aadmi Party's Jasmine Shah said that the party is confident of a win and the final tally will be more than what the exit polls have predicted. On one hand, where AAP has reiterated its confidence to win a majority, the BJP, on the other hand, has quashed all the exit polls and has shown immense confidence in winning an absolute majority when the results come out on February 11.

'BJP campaign has been absurd and negative'

Jasmine Shah of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said, "Since the past 30 days the BJP campaign has been completely absurd and negative, even the Election Commission has banned their politicians and the people of Delhi have been vocal that they don't want such negative campaign, they want the election to be about the issues pertaining to them. I want to congratulate Jan Ki Baat exit polls, that it is showing people the right direction."

READ | Delhi Exit Poll: Jan Ki Baat Projects Reduced Majority For AAP; BJP On The Rise, Cong 0-1

Furthermore, he added, "When the final tally will be out, a new history will be written but today, when the people have voted and all the exit polls including some that have projected more than 65 seats for the AAP, shows that there is no place for such absurd and negative ideology. BJP has just been talking about Hindu-Muslims and the important issues like electricity and water have been ignored. When the final tally comes out, I am sure that it will be clear that people want an evolved India of the 21st century."

READ | Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Exit Poll Predicts AAP Comeback With Reduced Majority

Jan Ki Baat exit polls

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which has just finished polling on Saturday - February 8, is projected to be won by AAP, according to the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls. While the polls saw a meagre 55% voter turnout, it witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

READ | Delhi Elections 2020 Key Battles: Arvind Kejriwal To Tajinder Bagga & New Delhi To Bawana

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

AAP: 48-61

BJP: 9-21

Congress: 0-1

Others: 0

READ | Delhi Election: FIR Against AAP For Morphing Sholay Scene Against BJP