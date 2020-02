The night before the counting of votes in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan and Jangpura candidate Praveen Kumar gathered outside Meerabai Institute of Technology in Maharanibagh, the designated 'Strong Room' to store EVMs used in Delhi Assembly elections. AAP on Saturday said it would deploy its volunteers outside the 30 strong rooms where EVMs have been kept, a move aimed at keeping a tight vigil on the machines till counting day which is on Tuesday, February 11.