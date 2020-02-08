The Debate
Delhi Exit Polls: AAP's Parlad Sawhney Projected To Win From Chandni Chowk

Delhi Assembly Elections

As per the Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, AAP's Parlad Sawhney is expected to win from Chandni Chowk.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi Elections

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which has just finished polling on Saturday - February 8, is projected to be won by AAP, according to the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls.

As per the Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, AAP's Parlad Sawhney is expected to win from Chandni Chowk. He was pitted against Congress candidate Alka Lamba and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suman Kumar Gupta. 

Congress had won the Chandni Chowk seat five times with Prahlad Singh Sahni as their candidate. Last year, Alka Lamba had won the seat contesting on an AAP ticket when she quit the Congress after nearly 20 years to join AAP in 2014.

However, Alka Lamba decided to fight on a Congress ticket this time, and Sahni joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

Senior Congress leader Prahlad Singh Sawhney who switched over to the AAP had stated that Congress was promoting people with wrong intentions. He cited this as the key reason for quitting the party

Sawhney’s political career 

The 68-year old politician commenced his career by fighting the civic polls from Mori Gate in 1977. However, he was defeated. He finally achieved success in 1983 by winning from the same ward. Winning continuously from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency from 1998 for four terms, he failed to sustain this momentum in 2015, when he lost to AAP's Alka Lamba. 

Vote share

AAP is projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

Published:
