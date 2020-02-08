Delhi Elections: AAP's Sanjay Singh Blames EC For Low Voter Turnout

On Saturday, all 70 constituencies in Delhi have gone to polls. While there was massive campaigning done by the political parties in the run-up to the elections, Delhi's response to voting has been lukewarm recording only 42.56% voter turnout till 4 pm. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh stated that he blamed the EC for the poor turnout.

"The biggest responsibility of a good voter turnout is of the Election Commission (EC). From what information I have got I heard that some people were standing in voting lines for over two hours and then returned back to their homes. Voting is very slow. That is why the percentage is lagging behind. The EC should ensure that more and more voters can take part in this exercise. And whatever problems are happening, they should try to solve it," he said

'People voting on Kejriwal's work'

Sanjay Singh also stated that there was a "clear" verdict that was in favour of the AAP since the citizens of Delhi were voting in the name of all the work that they had done. "They have bought in a new QR system. If you see that all the polling booths, the voting is happening very slowly. Problems are occurring. The EC should eradicate these problems. When it comes to the AAP, there is a clear one-sided verdict that will happen. People are voting on Kejriwal ji's work. People are voting on electricity, water, education, and health."

"This is such a big exercise of democracy, the citizens should enthusiastically participate in this. As far as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) goes, we are getting a great response from the public. However, I urge everyone to come out in big numbers to contribute their part in this exercise," he said.

