Delhi Elections: Amit Malviya Ridicules Exit Polls, Says Final Result On Feb 11

Delhi Assembly Elections

BJP's IT In-charge, Amit Malviya, after the conclusion of polling on Saturday evening, took to Twitter and expressed his views about the exit polls for Delhi.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi Elections

BJP's IT In-charge, Amit Malviya, after the conclusion of polling on Saturday evening, took to Twitter and expressed his views about the exit polls for Delhi. He told the people that they can look at the exit poll data, however, the final result will come on February 11. He added a hashtag indicating the victory of his party with his tweet, it said: "Lotus has bloomed in Delhi".

Whereas, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face as well even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP in the assembly polls, voting for which concluded on Saturday evening, claiming his party will win "48 seats" and form a government in the city.

Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls for Delhi

Seat share

As per the Jan Ki Baat exit polls, AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

  • AAP: 48-61
  • BJP: 9-21
  • Congress: 0-1
  • Others: 0

Read: Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Turnout crawls to 40% at 3.30PM; Kejriwal in sexism row

Vote share

AAP is projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

  • AAP: 51-52% 
  • BJP: 38 -40%
  • Congress: 4-5 % 
  • Others: 5%

Read: Delhi Exit Poll: Jan Ki Baat projects reduced majority for AAP; BJP on the rise, Cong 0-1

Jan Ki Baat exit polls methodology 

Jan ki Baat Exit Poll is an on-ground qualitative and quantitative study done by a team of field investigators and verified citizen reporters who have collected data from each Ward using probability map of Outcome methodology. Apart from face to face interviews, focused group discussion in markets, urban villages, colonies, apartments and slums have been conducted. A representative sample of 35000 covering proportionate demography, caste and gender are collected from all the 70 constituencies of Delhi. 

(Image Source: Amit Malviya/Twitter)

Read: Delhi Elections 2020 Key battles: Arvind Kejriwal to Tajinder Bagga & New Delhi to Bawana 

Read: Battle for Delhi: Voting begins amid tight security 

 

Published:
