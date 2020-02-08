CM Kejriwal Casts Delhi Election Vote With Entire Family; Drops Them Off Then Speaks

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cast his vote at the Rajpura Road polling booth at Civil Lines on Saturday and appealed to Delhiites to come out and vote. Voting began at 8 am and saw good numbers of crowd across Delhi queuing up at polling booths though turnout at 10 am stood at a measly 4.33%.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, "I voted along with my family. I appeal to all Delhiites to exercise their right to vote. I would especially like to appeal to women to come in large numbers and vote." He also expressed confidence for his party's return to power. "I am very certain that people of Delhi will vote over the work done and soon we AAP will win for the third time."

Kejriwal was seen on camera seeking blessings from his parents before the voting began, and once they all emerged from the booth after casting their votes, he didn't speak to the media immediately. He later returned to speak.

Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy. pic.twitter.com/QU8wUZ18hv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

AAP's previous record

In its electoral debut, AAP managed to be the second-largest party (winning 28 seats) in the 2013 Assembly election but fell short of a majority. Kejriwal somehow managed to seek "unconditional" support from Congress. However, after 49 days, he resigned as the CM following the failure of the introduction of Delhi's Jan Lokpal Bill in the assembly in 2014. In 2015, the AAP returned with a spectacular victory, winning 67 of the 70 seats.

