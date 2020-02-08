Delhi Elections: BJP Leaders Kapil Mishra & Parvesh Verma Cast Their Votes

Amid the Delhi Assembly election, BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma cast their votes on Saturday. BJP MP Parvesh Verma cast his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency. Whereas, Kapil Mishra cast his vote at the polling booth at Yamuna Vihar along with his mother and wife. Both the BJP leaders were earlier served notices by Election Commission for their statements and remarks during the election campaign rallies.

Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma casts his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency; BJP and Congress have fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency, respectively. Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala pic.twitter.com/u0toVZVMNX — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Verma calls out CM Kejriwal over his sexist appeal to women

BJP's Parvesh Verma took on CM Arvind Kejriwal over his appeal to women voters on Twitter. He criticised Kejriwal saying, "In which century are you? Do you think women are illiterate that they should discuss and then vote?"

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier taken to Twitter and appealed to women in Delhi to go in large numbers to vote and should discuss with men at home about who to cast their votes for before they did so. \

Verma calls CM Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

During the election campaign for Delhi polls, Verma was banned for 96 hours by the Election Commission for issuing a statement alleging that "lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women." He was then again banned for the last day of campaigning after he called CM Kejriwal a "terrorist".

Mishra served notice by EC

Kapil Mishra, the former Law Minister in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet, was given a ticket by BJP to contest the election from the Model Town Assembly constituency. On January 23, Mishra posted an extremely controversial tweet, which equated the February 8 Delhi Assembly election as a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.

Moreover, he refused to apologise for his statement and remarked that he was unafraid of speaking the truth. Following his statement, he faced a 48-hour ban by the EC and the Delhi Police also filed an FIR in this regard.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote Mishra said, "This is a decisive election. It's about Nationalism, army, Shaheen Bagh. This time BJP will certainly win... As votes in favour of BJP will start pouring throughout the day, by evening the tents in Shaheen Bagh will go."

Delhi Assembly Election 2020

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is underway as of Saturday morning. This election has seen the ruling AAP, opposition BJP, and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign. Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates. The polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm. Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

