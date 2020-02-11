Victory Doesn’t Make Us Arrogant, Defeat Doesn’t Disappoint Us: BJP's 'brave Face' Poster

As Delhi awaits assembly election results, BJP workers put up a poster in front of its Delhi headquarters displaying a cloaked message based on victory and defeat on Tuesday, February 11. The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah who also led the BJP campaign in Delhi, prominently covered the front of the poster. The election commission trends at the time of publishing this article show that AAP is leading by 53 votes, whereas BJP is at 17 votes.

Poster outside BJP office

As per media reports, the poster with the Home Minister in the centre of it was put up in front of BJP’s Delhi office. The message read, “Victory doesn’t make us arrogant, and defeat doesn’t disappoint us”. Looking at the trends, the message indicates acceptance of defeat from BJP’s side. However, the exit polls have predicted a reduced majority for AAP in this term.

Exit polls

According to Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished polling on Saturday, February 8, is projected to be won by AAP. As voting drew to an end at 6 pm, 62.59% of votes had been polled in the National Capital. A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projects AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win anywhere between 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

A number of other agencies have also put out their exit poll numbers. The cumulative poll of exit polls also projects an AAP victory. However, AAP is expected to come back with a significantly reduced seat-share as compared to 2015 when the party won a colossal 67 seats.

Ipsos exit poll has predicted 47 seats for Aam Aadmi Party and 23 for the BJP. According to the C-Voter exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi, while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Cicero exit poll predicts 54 seats for the AAP, 15 seats for the BJP and 1 for the Congress.

