Delhi Elections: CM Yogi Says 'Kejriwal Endorsed By Pakistan, Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launching an attack on his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, claimed that he was being endorsed by Pakistan. Addressing a rally in the national capital, BJP's star campaigner raised 'suspicion' over Pakistan Minister Fawad Choudhry's apparent backing to Arvind Kejriwal. Yogi Adityanath, in addition, reiterated that Kejriwal was not getting the support of Indians and the people of Delhi, but Pakistan.

Yogi Adityanath said, "If Article 370 did not bother Pakistan, then Pakistani Minister would not have endorsed Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi Elections. You must be seeing, when they are not getting any support from Indians and Delhities, then who is endorsing Kejriwal? Pakistan Minister. Why is Pakistan happy to endorse Kejriwal? This means something is suspicious."

From Saturday to Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath will be campaigning across Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections on February 8 from Shaheen Bagh to Jamia. He is sceduled to address 12 rallies in Delhi. Yogi Adityanath is named fifth after Prime Minister Modi, Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in BJP's list of star campaigners.

Pakistan meddles in Delhi Elections

Unlike Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim, Pakistan Minister Fawad Choudhry attacked PM Modi, and appealed for his defeat to the people of India. In an attempt to meddle in the elections, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Minister called to defeat 'Modi madness' and said that with the fear of an electoral loss, PM Modi has resorted to 'ridiculous claims and threats.'

In a tweet, Pakistan's Minister said, "People of India must defeat Modi madness, under pressure to lose another state election (Delhi on Feb 8th) he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering the region. Mr. Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship Laws and failing economy. This came in response to PM Modi's statement from January 29, wherein he stated that India has the capability to make Pakistan "bite the dust" in less than 10 days in any new war with Pakistan.

Hours after Fawad Choudhry's claim, siding with the Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal called the Assembly elections 'an internal matter'. Further, in retaliation to Fawad Choudhry, rejected the intervention of a 'biggest sponsors of terrorism'. He said, "Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. I also have a Prime Minister. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we do not tolerate the intervention of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country."

Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years. The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.

