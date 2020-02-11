Delhi Elections: 'Dilli Mein Kejriwal' Posters Surface Outside AAP Office Ahead Of Results

With just a few hours left for the counting of the votes to begin, several posters have been put up outside the Aam Admi Party (AAP) office in the national capital. According to the Republic TV's visuals, a banner and a poster have been put up outside the office.

While the poster says 'Acche beetein 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal', the big banner that is put up on Tuesday morning says, 'Acche honge 5 saal, Dilli mein toh Kejriwal'.

Along with it, visuals accessed show a girl making ‘All the Best’ Rangoli outside AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. The message is being written with rose petals to wish the Chief Minister for his party’s victory in the assembly elections.

#Feb11WithArnab | Republic is #LIVE from the AAP office in New Delhi ahead of the counting of votes; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/Johk7Q5lrj — Republic (@republic) February 11, 2020

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Delhi Assembly polls have witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Amid the controversy over the delay in the vote count, the Election Commission on Sunday evening declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital. Informing about the turnout in a press briefing, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh stated that voting continued till late evening on Saturday and EVMs had to be stored in the strongroom, leading to a delay in providing the details.

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday morning. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes.

Exit Poll Survey

As the voting of the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV Jan Ki Baat released the exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished its polling on Saturday is projected to be won by AAP, revealed the survey.

