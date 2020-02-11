Delhi Elections: Dy CM Manish Sisodia Shares Sanskrit Hymn Ahead Of Vote Count

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections results, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to share a Sanskrit hymn. The counting will begin at 8 am on Tuesday morning. The votes were polled on February 8 in the national capital.

"Om Asato Ma Sadgam. From darkness, lead me to light. Mrityoramrutam Gamay. Oh, Lord! Take us from untruth to truth. Move us from darkness to light. Move us from death to the sense of immortality," Manish Sisodia wrote on Twitter.

ॐ असतो मा सद्गमय।

तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय।

मृत्योर्मामृतं गमय।।



हे ईश्वर! हमको असत्य से सत्य की ओर ले चलो। अंधकार से प्रकाश की ओर ले चलो। मृत्यु से अमरता के भाव की ओर ले चलो। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 11, 2020

Delhi Election Campaign

With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture. The AAP is seeking to retain power on development poll plank and a repeat of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance. Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign. Home Minister Amit Shah led the saffron charge on its planks of nationalism and Hindutva.

Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP with 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. It is even argued that the eroding vote share of the Congress party may benefit the AAP. The Congress party had its government in the national capital for 15 years, however drew nil in 2015 polls. Congress contested the current elections in coalition with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD).

