Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Mocks BJP For Not Declaring CM Face, Speculates About Probables

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mocked BJP for not announcing its CM candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections. Noting that people had clarity while voting for AAP, the Delhi CM contended that the votes in favour of BJP would go waste.

Moreover, Kejriwal cast aspersions on the ability of the BJP leadership to choose a decent face as CM in the scenario of the party winning the elections. Listing out probable CM candidates such as Vijay Goel, Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri, and Harsh Vardhan, Kejriwal opined that the people of Delhi deserved to know whom they were voting for.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, “The people of Delhi are giving the vote to make Arvind Kejriwal CM irrespective of who is the candidate. Where will the vote given to BJP go? If (BJP) is not declaring its CM candidate, the vote will go waste. No one knows where the voter will go. It will become redundant. Amit Shah says that vote for me and I will make the CM. I will decide who the CM is. If you make an illiterate person as the CM, then it will be a fraud with the people of the country. Why should the people of Delhi give you a blank cheque? People of Delhi are not fools.”

He added, “Fine, you don’t name one candidate. Who are the likely CM candidates- Is Vijay Goel in the contest? Is Manoj Tiwari in the contest? Hardeep Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Smriti Irani- who will become the CM? Which faces should the people keep in mind before going to vote?”

Delhi Assembly elections

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, neither BJP nor Congress has named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

