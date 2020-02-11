Manish Sisodia Trailing By Over 2,000 Votes At Patparganj Against BJP's Ravinder Negi: EC

After the counting of votes began in Delhi with AAP easily forming majority against BJP while Congress nowhere in the picture, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP’s star candidate Manish Sisodia is found trailing behind BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi.

After a see-saw battle for the Patparganj seat which is considered to be a prestigious constituency, BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi has bagged 24,477 votes with a vote share of 50.08 percent as against 22,901 votes to Manish Sisodia with a vote share of 46.85 percent while Congress candidate Laxman Rawat has bagged a meagre 805 votes at 1.65 percent vote share according to the data compiled around 12.15 PM.

Patparganj - Crucial seat

Patparganj seat is considered as second most important seat after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency. Though AAP is leading with a massive majority as per the exit polls and the vote-counting as of now, the party's candidate Manish Sisodia seems to be failing to woo the voters as per the data gathered as of now.

The BJP had won the seat in 1993 after which the seat had become a Congress stronghold till Sisodia won the seat for two consecutive terms in 2013 and 2015. The vote share of Sisodia in the constituency increasing from 41.5 percent (2013) to 53.5 percent (2015).

The election commission’s data as of now states that AAP is leading at 58 seats while BJP is leading at 12 seats. While Congress leaders have revealed that it was tacitly backing AAP and hence did not do any intense campaigning, BJP fought the election to drive out the ruling AAP, which is fighting to retain power in the national capital. The BJP is aiming to make advances in the current assembly election after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats whereas the AAP took a major chunk of the assembly with 67 seats.

