BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari Finds Positives In Delhi Loss As He Accepts The Mandate

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari thanked the voters of Delhi and all the BJP party workers for their efforts as the party accepted the Delhi mandate. So far, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party leads in 62 constituencies and has sealed a few of them with a victory. The BJP, on the other hand, leads in 7 seats which is more than what they held in the previous term.

Tiwari congratulated CM Arvind Kejriwal on his victory and said that he is hopeful that Kejriwal will live up to the expectations of the people of Delhi. The Delhi BJP President also highlighted the positive side as he stated that the party witnessed an increase in the voter share from what it had received in 2015.

'We had a lot of expectations'

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Tiwari said, "I thank all the voters of Delhi and also all the workers of the party for their efforts. I accept this mandate of the people of Delhi and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal on his win. I am hopeful that he will live up to the expectations of the people of Delhi. We had a lot of expectations which weren't met and we will look into it. The counting is about to finish and at this moment, we have got 7 seats. Sometimes when the result is not in your favor you feel upset, I just want to tell all the people of our party that we need not be upset. The good thing is as compared to 2015, the vote share has increased. We had got 32% in 2015 and now we have got 38.7%."

As Congress suffered a repeat of 2015 humiliation by failing to bag a single seat so far, Tiwari said, "We have witnessed a new trend in Delhi. There is a competition between two parties only and we will have to prepare accordingly for the future because Congress has almost become extinct. Their vote share is reduced to half of what they had achieved in 2015." "We will ensure that there is less of blame game and more of work in Delhi," he added.

Delhi elections result

As per EC's official update, counting for 70 seats is done and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won 6 seats and is leading on 57 seats and BJP has won a seat and is leading on 6 seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging 3 seats. As per the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls prediction 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

Meanwhile, celebrations began in the AAP's head office. The official Twitter handle of the party posted the old clip of the leader during his campaign wherein he had said that Delhi people should vote on work. "If you think and believe we have not worked for you, then do not vote for us."

