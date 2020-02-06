Delhi Elections: Metro Services To Begin On All Lines At 4 Am On Feb 8

In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations for election duty on time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to start train services from 4.00 am on February 1. The DMRC said that the train will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Metro lines till 6.00am and after which it will return to its normal timetable throughout the day on all lines.

All the 70 Assembly seats of Delhi is ready to go into the polls on February 8 after a bitter campaign which forced the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognisance of several alleged violations. On January 30, ECI issued a show-cause notice to the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janaya Party (BJP) for prima facie making false allegations against Congress.

Read: Shiv Sena Questions Timing Of Ram Temple Trust Announcement, Links It To Delhi Elections

CEC reviews preparation

Meanwhile, the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora has reviewed the preparation for the Delhi Assembly polls. Chief Secretaries, DGPs and senior officers of the neighbouring states along with nodal officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Railways were present at the review meeting.

Read: Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Mocks BJP For Not Declaring CM Face, Speculates About Probables

Arora stressed the prevention of bribery, liquor, arms and anti-social elements and reviewed the security arrangements. The poll body has deployed adequate Police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies are watching protest sites to ensure that no obstructions to voters hamper the functioning on the election day.

The Election Commission has given the assurance that the poll body preparations are on schedule. The concerned officers have been advised to ensure due facilitation of cashless treatment, if required, to security forces deployed on election duty.

The Commission also stressed the need to take strict action against intimidators and violators of the law, prompt enforcement of preventive action to ensure smooth and peaceful movement near all polling stations, to ensure free and fair polls.

Read: Delhi Elections: BJP's Advise To 'rattled AAP' Ahead Of Polls - 'focus On Contesting'

Read: Delhi Elections: Congress Manifesto Promises Unemployment Allowance, Subsidised Education