Delhi Elections: President Kovind Casts Vote With First Lady At President’s Estate

President Ram Nath Kovind came out to exercise his voting rights at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate in the national capital. The President was accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind on Saturday to participate in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. With 672 candidates in fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, with the Congress party mostly absent from the picture.

AAP is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance of gaining 67 seats out of the 70. Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign.

While AAP -which has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid spoke on the achievements in the past five years, BJP headlong attacked the AAP and Congress for fuelling the nation-wide protests. The saffron party accused the Congress and AAP of backing the 'Tukde Tukde' gang. Several inflammatory remarks were made by BJP leaders - Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma which have been flagged by EC.

Here are the key contests:

New Delhi

AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP: Sunil Yadav

Congress: Romesh Sabharwal

Uttam Nagar

AAP: Naresh Balyan

BJP: Krishan Gehlot

RJD: Shakti Kumar Bishnoi

Dwarka

AAP: Vinay Kumar Mishra

BJP: Praduman Rajput

Congress: Adarsh Shastri

Matiala

AAP: Gulab Singh Yadav

BJP: Rajesh Gehlot

Congress: Sumesh Shokeen

Najafgarh

AAP: Kailash Gahlot

BJP: Ajit Kharkhari

Congress: Sahib Singh Yadav

Bijwasan

AAP: BS Joon

BJP: Satyaprakash Rana

Congress: Parveen Rana

Palam

AAP: Bhavna Gaur

BJP: Vijay Pandit

Congress: Niram Kumar Singh (RJD)

Delhi Cantt

AAP: Virender Singh Kadian

BJP: Manish Singh

Congress: Sandeep Tanwar

Rajinder Nagar

AAP: Raghav Chadha

BJP: RP Singh

Congress: Rocky Tuseed

Jangpura

AAP: Praveen Kumar

BJP: Impreet Singh Bakshi

Congress: Talvinder Singh Marwah

