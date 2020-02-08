Delhi Elections: President Kovind Casts Vote With First Lady At President’s Estate

President Ram Nath Kovind came out to exercise his voting rights at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate in the national capital. The President was accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind on Saturday to participate in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. With 672 candidates in fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, with the Congress party mostly absent from the picture.
AAP is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance of gaining 67 seats out of the 70. Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign.
While AAP -which has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid spoke on the achievements in the past five years, BJP headlong attacked the AAP and Congress for fuelling the nation-wide protests. The saffron party accused the Congress and AAP of backing the 'Tukde Tukde' gang. Several inflammatory remarks were made by BJP leaders - Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma which have been flagged by EC.
READ| Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: CM Kejriwal & Manoj Tiwari vote; one speaks other won't
New Delhi
AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
BJP: Sunil Yadav
Congress: Romesh Sabharwal
Uttam Nagar
AAP: Naresh Balyan
BJP: Krishan Gehlot
RJD: Shakti Kumar Bishnoi
Dwarka
AAP: Vinay Kumar Mishra
BJP: Praduman Rajput
Congress: Adarsh Shastri
Matiala
AAP: Gulab Singh Yadav
BJP: Rajesh Gehlot
Congress: Sumesh Shokeen
Najafgarh
AAP: Kailash Gahlot
BJP: Ajit Kharkhari
Congress: Sahib Singh Yadav
Bijwasan
AAP: BS Joon
BJP: Satyaprakash Rana
Congress: Parveen Rana
Palam
AAP: Bhavna Gaur
BJP: Vijay Pandit
Congress: Niram Kumar Singh (RJD)
Delhi Cantt
AAP: Virender Singh Kadian
BJP: Manish Singh
Congress: Sandeep Tanwar
Rajinder Nagar
AAP: Raghav Chadha
BJP: RP Singh
Congress: Rocky Tuseed
Jangpura
AAP: Praveen Kumar
BJP: Impreet Singh Bakshi
Congress: Talvinder Singh Marwah
READ| CM Kejriwal casts Delhi Election vote with entire family; drops them off then speaks