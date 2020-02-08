Union Budget
Delhi Elections: President Kovind Casts Vote With First Lady At President’s Estate

Delhi Assembly Elections

President Kovind was accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind on February 8 to exercise his vote in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 at the President's Estate

Written By Aishwaria Sonavane | Mumbai | Updated On:

President Ram Nath Kovind came out to exercise his voting rights at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate in the national capital. The President was accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind on Saturday to participate in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. With 672 candidates in fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, with the Congress party mostly absent from the picture. 

AAP is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance of gaining 67 seats out of the 70. Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign. 

While AAP -which has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid spoke on the achievements in the past five years, BJP headlong attacked the AAP and Congress for fuelling the nation-wide protests. The saffron party accused the Congress and AAP of backing the 'Tukde Tukde' gang. Several inflammatory remarks were made by BJP leaders - Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma which have been flagged by EC.

READ| Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: CM Kejriwal & Manoj Tiwari vote; one speaks other won't

Here are the key contests:

New Delhi                    
AAP: Arvind Kejriwal            
BJP: Sunil Yadav                
Congress: Romesh Sabharwal

Uttam Nagar                
AAP: Naresh Balyan            
BJP: Krishan Gehlot            
RJD: Shakti Kumar Bishnoi

Dwarka                        
AAP: Vinay Kumar Mishra        
BJP: Praduman Rajput        
Congress: Adarsh Shastri

Matiala                        
AAP: Gulab Singh Yadav        
BJP: Rajesh Gehlot            
Congress: Sumesh Shokeen

Najafgarh                    
AAP: Kailash Gahlot            
BJP: Ajit Kharkhari            
Congress: Sahib Singh Yadav

Bijwasan                    
AAP: BS Joon                
BJP: Satyaprakash Rana        
Congress: Parveen Rana

Palam                        
AAP: Bhavna Gaur            
BJP: Vijay Pandit            
Congress: Niram Kumar Singh (RJD)

Delhi Cantt                    
AAP: Virender Singh Kadian        
BJP: Manish Singh            
Congress: Sandeep Tanwar

Rajinder Nagar
AAP: Raghav Chadha
BJP: RP Singh     
Congress: Rocky Tuseed

Jangpura
AAP: Praveen Kumar     
BJP: Impreet Singh Bakshi
Congress: Talvinder Singh Marwah

READ| CM Kejriwal casts Delhi Election vote with entire family; drops them off then speaks

