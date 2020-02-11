Delhi Elections: Trinamool Happy With AAP's Win, Says BJP's 'high Voltage' Campaign Failed

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy, on Tuesday February 11, expressed happiness over AAP’s lead in the Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission trends. He further described the "high voltage" campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a “false show”. He said that prominent faces that campaigned for BJP were unable to convert their defeat into a victory.

Talking about Delhi assembly election trends, Saugata Roy said, "I am happy that the Aam Aadmi Party is leading. It is happening according to the wish of people of Delhi. BJP's high voltage has emerged as the false show. Two hundred parliamentarians, chief ministers of 15 states and 70 ministers could not convert the BJP's defeat into victory."

As per the trends released by the Election Commission, the current deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia is trailing whereas BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi is leading by nearly a thousand votes. On the other hand, the BJP candidate from Model Town, Kapil Mishra is trailing against Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. The overall trends also show a victory for AAP, as they are leading by 57 seats.

According to Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished polling on Saturday - February 8 - is projected to be won by AAP. As voting drew to an end at 6 pm, 62.59 per cent of votes had been polled in the National Capital. A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projects AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

The political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the assembly elections. Many prominent leaders from big parties have received various notices and warnings from the Election Commission as well. The fight between BJP and AAP has intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under PM Modi and HM Shah’s leadership, Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP is fighting on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

