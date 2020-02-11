Delhi Elections: Key Candidates Who Switched Parties Pre-polls Trailing In Early Trends

In an interesting turn of events, key candidates who switched parties before being handed tickets are trailing in their respective constituencies in early trends. Counting of votes is currently underway in Delhi for the election to the Legislative Assembly held on February 8.

Alka Lamba, voted as an AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk in 2015, is now contesting for her re-election on a Congress ticket. Lamba is trailing behind Parlad Singh Sawhneyaap from the AAP.

AAP-turned-BJP

Likewise, AAP-turned-BJP leader Anil Bajpai is behind AAP's Naveen Chaudhary from Gandhi Nagar seat. For an exception, high profile controversial AAP-turned-BJP leader Kapil Mishra is leading from his Model Town seat. Both politicians had won these seats on an AAP ticket in 2015 but fell foul of the party last year.

Cong-turned-BJP

Three other Congress turncoats — Sanjay Singh (Vikas Puri), SC Vats (Shakur Basti) AND Surendra Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur) — are also contesting for BJP. While Sanjay Singh and SC Vats are trailing behind their AAP contenders, Surendra Pal Singh Bittu has managed to get an edge over his opponent.

Cong/BJP-turned-AAP

AAP has also fielded nine defectors, including five Congress and rest from BJP. Congress leaders Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Mishra were among the last-minute defectors. Ram Singh Netaji is trailing BJP's Ramvir Singh Bhiduri from Badarpur while Vinay Mishra is maintaining a narrow lead from Dwarka. Shoib Iqbal, a Congressman-turned-AAP is leading from Matia Mahal.

Counting of results

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 has begun from 8 am on Tuesday morning. The votes were polled on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.