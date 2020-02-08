Delhi Elections: Voting Delayed In Yamuna Vihar Due To Technical Issue In EVM

As the Delhi Assembly election is underway, voting has not yet begun at the C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the Electronic Voting Machine ( EVM ). Election Commission's technical team has arrived at the spot. Apart from Yamuna Vihar, the EVM is also not functioning at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114 in New Delhi constituency.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on Saturday morning, an election that saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign. Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates. The polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

The Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls when it won 67 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which bagged all the seven seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, is aiming to dislodge the AAP, while the Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it drew a blank in the assembly polls. The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent. Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

