Delhi Elections: Congress' Subhash Chopra Says Party Will Get The Love & Support Of People

As the counting of the votes for the Delhi Elections begins, Congress' Subhash Chopra stated that since his party worked very hard in the elections and they should reap good results. Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for the AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner between 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress.

"Right now only the postal ballots have opened up. The truth is that we cannot understand the trend based on this. We have worked very hard, we should get good seats in these elections," said Subhash Chopra

However, he also refrained from making any comments on Congress' performance in the Delhi elections based on the number of projected seats that the party is seen to be getting. "All our candidates fought the election very well, they will get the love and support of the people of Delhi. Now that the ballot papers have opened soon the result will follow, so we should wait till then," the Congress leader added.

Counting of results

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 has begun from 8 am on Tuesday morning. The votes were polled on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

The counting centres are located at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi, among other places.

Delhi Assembly witnessed a voting percentage of 62.59%, around 5% less than the polls held in 2015. The highest voting of 71.6% was reported from the Ballimaran Assembly constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment, which reported 45.4% voting.

