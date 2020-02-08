Delhi Exit Poll: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi Believes Results Will Be In BJP's Favor

After Delhi finished its polling on Saturday, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi stated that all hope was not lost and that she had a feeling that 'the result will be in BJP's favor.' The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which has just finished polling on Saturday - February 8, is projected to be won by AAP, according to the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls. However, Meenakshi Lekhi stated that there was still some ambiguity around the numbers.

Read: Delhi Exit Poll: Jan Ki Baat projects reduced majority for AAP; BJP on the rise, Cong 0-1

"We are not sure about how much percentage of voting was done, and what happened regarding the booths that are favorable and unfavorable. So there is a perception on the basis of the people gathered around the party's tables during polling. There were no people on AAP's tables and if people are not there then how are they being projected to win? I do not seem to understand this," she said.

Read: Delhi Poll Of Exit Polls: AAP projected to remain in power; BJP to avert 2015 repeat

'Last-minute voters were ours'

Speaking on the considerable growth of the voting percentage in the last few hours of the polls, Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Those voters were our supporters, they came after being mobilized. Because it being a holiday, it being so cold, people put it off saying we'll go after lunch. And when announcements are made about voting closing in a few hours, then the voters get charged to go and quickly cast their vote. I have a feeling that this election will be in our favor."

Read: Delhi Exit Polls: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal projected to win New Delhi seat, remain CM

While the polls saw a meager 57% voter turnout, it witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

Read: Delhi Elections 2020 Key battles: Arvind Kejriwal to Tajinder Bagga & New Delhi to Bawana