Delhi Exit Polls: BJP's Debutant Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Projected To Win Hari Nagar Seat

According to the Jan Ki Baat exit poll for the Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP's Tajinder Pal Bagga is projected to win the Hari Nagar constituency. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had fielded Jagdeep Singh while the Congress has named Surender Sethi against BJP's Bagga. Overall, the Jan Ki Baat exit poll has projected the Aam Aadmi Party to once again hold a majority in the national capital but with a decreased seat-share.

The Hari Nagar seat was held by Harsharan Singh Balli of the BJP until 2013 when he was defeated by Jagdeep Singh of the AAP. Among key issues here are drinking water and garbage disposal. Jagdeep Singh had retained the seat in the 2015 elections by a margin of over 26,000 votes but is now projected to be toppled by BJP's highly social-media-savvy leader Tajinder Pal Bagga who is making his poll debut.

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which has just finished polling on Saturday - February 8, is projected to be won by AAP, according to the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll. While the polls saw a meagre 55% voter turnout, it witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

