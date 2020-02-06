Delhi HC Issues Notice To EC Against AAP Candidate's Alleged Discrepancy In Affidavit

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Election Commission on a petition filed against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Karol Bagh candidate, Vishesh Ravi alleging discrepancies in his election affidavit. The petition, filed by BJP leader Yoginder Chandolia, alleged that Ravi concealed his educational qualification in his nomination paper filed in the Election Commission.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar sought a response from Ravi, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), and returning officer on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on February 7. Chandolia had approached a division bench of the High Court after a single-judge bench, on Monday, dismissed the petition against Vishesh Ravi.

"It is settled law that suppression of pending criminal case and education qualification are substantial defect and in such case, the nomination form is liable to be rejected. Hence impugned Order is not sustainable," the petition said.

The petitioner sought to issue directions to call for the records of EC order dated January 22 and to scrutinize the nomination of the Ravi in accordance with the various directions of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to the media Chandolia said, "It has been revealed in the media that AAP's Vishesh Ravi has stated in his 2013 poll affidavit that he graduated by completing B.Com from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in 2008." "But in 2015, he said that he is pursuing a BA from IGNOU. Now he has mentioned tenth class pass as his highest educational qualification. I filed a complaint regarding this with the returning officer but he asked me to approach the court," the BJP leader added.

Delhi election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

