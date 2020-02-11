'Delhi, I Love You!' Booms Arvind Kejriwal In Victory Speech As AAP Secures Landslide Win

As the Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory consecutively for the second time on Tuesday in the Delhi assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal began his speech with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Inquilab Zindabad. As he started his speech with a grin on his face, he said: "Delhi walo, what have you done. I love You." The Delhi CM gave a flying kiss to his supporters after thanking them.

He then said: "I want to thank Delhi people that they trusted me for the third time. This victory is for those who make schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. This is a new kind of politics. This is not just a Delhi victory, but a victory for India. Today Lord Hanuman has been very generous to Delhiites. He should bless all 2 crore Delhi people to work diligently for next 5 years. I wish to thank all party workers for all their hard work. My family has also worked for me. It is my wife's birthday. I had cake, I will offer to all of you. We all have to work together for next 5 years as I alone cannot do it."

Delhi elections result

As per EC's official update, counting for 70 seats is done and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won 6 seats and is leading on 57 seats and BJP has won a seat and is leading on 6 seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging 3 seats. As per the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls prediction 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

Meanwhile, celebration began in the AAP's head office. The official Twitter handle of the party posted the old clip of the leader during his campaign wherein he had said that Delhi people should vote on work. "If you think and believe we have not worked for you, then do not vote for us."