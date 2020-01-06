Delhi Polls 2019: Prakash Javadekar And Manoj Tiwari Address Joint Press Conference

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari on Monday addressed a joint press conference and welcomed the Election Commission of India's decision to conduct the Delhi Assembly Election on February 8.

Slamming the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Admi Party's Delhi Government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that AAP's days are over and the people of Delhi have made up their mind to bring BJP to power in the state.

"The people of Delhi have fully made up their mind to bring BJP to power. A triple engine government will now be formed in Delhi. The roadblocks in progress will now end and there will be a path to development," he said.

During the press conference, Javadekar called out the AAP government for depriving the people of Delhi from the benefits of the various Central government welfare schemes.

"They have not only instigated the people of Delhi, but have also halted the construction work of the metro, they did not pay for the western and eastern expressway. They did not impose so many schemes of the Central government which could have benefitted the people of Delhi," he said.

BJP's Delhi Chief also welcomed the Election Commission's announcement for Delhi polls and stated that the people of Delhi need a government who will do some actual work for them.

"BJP will work towards providing the solution to major problems faced by the people of Delhi," he said.

Adding further about the significance of the results being declared on a Tuesday, Tiwari said, "The result will be out on Mangalvar (Tuesday) and the BJP is known for spreading Mangal (goodness)"

Javadekar responds to Kejriwal's Tweet

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to state that the upcoming Delhi election will be fought based on work.

ये चुनाव काम पर होगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 6, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar responded to Kejriwal's tweet and said, "I am confident that BJP will emerge victorious, your time has ended, Delhi is moving towards a new beginning where there is no place for excuses."

Delhi Assembly Polls 2020

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11.

