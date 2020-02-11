Delhi Election: Akhilesh Congratulates Kejriwal, Calls AAP's Victory A 'healthy Message'

With Aam Aadmi Party receiving a massive mandate in Delhi, Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for the party's victory in the assembly elections.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Akhilesh Yadav also called AAP's victory to be an 'auspicious sign' for the 'peace and development' of the country.

Akhilesh Yadav's tweet roughly translates as, "The results of Delhi are showing that most of the Indians are still socially liberal and politically intelligent and are against the people who feed their political flowers by dragging personal subject like religion in the punk of politics. It is also an auspicious sign and healthy message for the peace and development of the country."

दिल्ली के नतीजे बता रहे हैं कि अधिकांश भारतीय आज भी सामाजिक रूप से उदार व राजनीतिक रूप से समझदार हैं व धर्म जैसे व्यक्तिगत विषय को राजनीति के पंक में घसीटकर अपना सियासी फूल खिलानेवालों के ख़िलाफ़ हैं.



ये देश की शांति व विकास के लिए शुभ संकेत व स्वस्थ संदेश भी है.#KaamBoltaHai — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 11, 2020

READ | Delhi Election: As AAP heads towards victory, party claims first win from Seelampur seat

Counting of votes

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The election held on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centers have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trend, the Aam Aadmi Party has won on four seats and leading on 59 seats, the BJP is leading on seven seats and the Congress party continues to remain on 0.

READ | Delhi Elections: Trinamool happy with AAP's win, says BJP's 'high voltage' campaign failed

Delhi Assembly Exit Polls

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress' presence remained almost absent from the picture.

READ | Delhi Elections: 'BJP defeated, not Congress', says Punjab Min as Party goes for a duck

READ | Delhi Election: 'Issues lost, freebies won,' Anil Vij insists as AAP heads for big win