'Anna Factor' In 2013, 'Kejriwal Revolutionary' In 2015: Why Javadekar Says AAP Won't Win

On Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar explained his views on the reasons for the AAP’s stupendous victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. He reckoned that the goodwill factor of Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal’s “revolutionary” personality tilted the scales in favour of the AAP. At the same time, Javadekar contended that the Delhi Chief Minister's real face had been exposed and exuded confidence that BJP would win the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

Prakash Javadekar remarked, “When the election happened in 2015, there was the goodwill factor of Anna Hazare. When the 2015 election happened, people thought that some revolutionary has come on the scene- he will not avail of a car, bungalow and will give honest governance. He has been exposed. His real face has come to the fore. That is why BJP will fight with full strength and will come in power due to the trust of the people. People are demanding answers from the AAP for the deceit in the last 5 years.”

'AAP vote percentage will reduce even further'

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari added that the AAP’s voteshare had continuously reduced from 2015 onwards. He pointed out that the AAP secured only 18% votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Tiwari predicted that the AAP’s vote percentage would further reduce.

Manoj Tiwari opined, “The AAP which got 56% votes in the 2015 election came down to 28% in 2017. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it dropped down to 18%. It is certain that the AAP vote percentage will reduce even further in this election.”

The Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the polling dates for the Delhi assembly election. While the voting will take place on February 8, the results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, Kejriwal-led AAP secured a whopping 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP which bagged only 3 seats. This time, poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC has joined forces with the AAP. BJP is yet to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate.

