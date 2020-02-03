Follow The Neta: What Does BJP's Tajinder Bagga Plan For Delhi's Hari Nagar?

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP's Delhi spokesperson who is enormously popular on Twitter, spoke to Republic TV's Piyush Mishra just a few days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Polls in Delhi's Hari Nagar Assembly constituency. Ahead of his first electoral foray he spoke about the work done - rather not done - by the present Aam Aadmi Party government and his plan for the Hari Nagar constituency 'once he becomes the MLA.'

Republic TV follows BJP's @TajinderBagga's campaign trail in Delhi. Tune in to watch it here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/OcThV31U5g — Republic (@republic) February 3, 2020

On work done by the Aam Aadmi Party

Talking about the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party over the years, Bagga stated that all that Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal can do just talk. "Arvind Kejriwal can say anything. The electricity bill is still the same, only a few people have received free electricity benefits. Kejriwal says 15 lakhs cameras have been installed, he says 200 schools have opened, 20 hospitals and colleges have been built. People of Delhi are watching. Forget about free water, the water here is so dirty that in the whole constituency, people are forced to drink groundwater or mineral water. "

Adding further he also slammed Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for supporting Shaheen Bagh protests. "Delhi does not want 100 more Shaheen Baghs, so this government will have to be removed because people of Delhi want more development and not more Shaheen Baghs."

Hari Nagar Assembly constituency people on the BJP candidate

Some of the locals of the constituency also seemed to be confident about Bagga's victory from the constituency and stated that the 'Lotus' symbol is enough to unite people of Delhi and India. When asked about the work done by the current Aam Aadmi Party government, a resident of the constituency said, " Aam Aadmi Party may have given freebies, but the people of Delhi now want development and not freebies." The locals also stated that Arvind Kejriwal has not fulfilled any of his pre-poll promises, whereas Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled all his promises.

Bagga's plan for the development of Hari Nagar

While talking about his developmental plan for the Hari Nagar constituency, Bagga said, "Pollution and dirty water are a few key problems of the area. If BJP comes to power we will solve the pollution crisis of the area in 2 months and also solve the issue of dirty water."

Adding further Bagga said, "For the security of the women, we will work on building self-defence centers for women and will also effectively solve the traffic crisis of the area by constructing multi-level parking and opening up 3 existing parking plots that have been shut for years."

Delhi election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

