Now, NCP Echoes Shiv Sena; Accuses PM Of Seeking Delhi Votes In The Name Of Lord Ram

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday contended BJP has crossed all limits of decency during the Delhi election campaign. Listing the controversial remarks of MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma, Malik made a huge charge that Prime Minister Modi had sought votes in the name of Lord Ram. Moreover, he opined that the mood of the electorate was against BJP.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik remarked, “Today is the last day of the election campaign of Delhi election. BJP has crossed all limits. Anurag Thakur has said ‘Shoot them all’. Parvesh Verma always alleged that Kejriwal is a terrorist. Modiji seeks votes in the name of Ram. Modiji has said vote against the anti-nationals. They have crossed every limit. But the people of Delhi know everything. The mood is against BJP. And Modiji has said that you have to vote against the anti-nationals. After the result, it will be proved that BJP is anti-national.”

Malik's attack on the issue of Ram temple comes after NCP ally Shiv Sena questioned the timing of the announcement by PM Modi. Writing in the editorial of party mouthpiece Saamana, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut contended that BJP had resorted to this move just a few days before the commencement of voting in the Delhi Assembly polls as Arvind Kejriwal was causing a lot of problems. Moreover, he stated that the real credit must go to the Supreme Court.

“There is a criticism that BJP had to bring in Lord Ram as Kejriwal had caused it tremendous problems in the Delhi elections. Because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of the Ram Temple trust 4 days before the voting. The Supreme Court has to be congratulated for the trust that the PM announced for the construction of the Ram temple," Raut stated.

The Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, neither BJP nor Congress has named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

