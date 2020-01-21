Denied Ticket For Delhi Polls, AAP MLA Surender Singh Quits Party

In yet another shock to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Delhi assembly elections, MLA Surender Singh has resigned. Singh who was denied a ticket for the February 8 assembly polls, on Tuesday said he has resigned from the party. Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, "Today, I'm sad and I'm giving my resignation letter from Aam Aadmi Party."

In 2017, AAP MLA Surender ‘Commando’ was taken into judicial custody for non-appearance in a case related to defacement of public property. Surender Singh is an AAP MLA from Delhi Cantt constituency.

Earlier, ex-BJP MLA Karan Singh Tanwar in his election petition had challenged Surender Singh’s election on the grounds of non-declaration of government dues, non-furnishing of financial status and income tax returns, as well as incorrect disclosure of his educational qualification in his nomination papers.

The AAP legislator had, in his nomination papers, filled that he graduated from Sikkim University when he had actually graduated from EIILM University in Sikkim. He had claimed that it was an inadvertent mistake. The court agreed with the AAP MLA’s claim that the incorrect disclosure was not a deliberate attempt to influence voters.

Twitter campaign

As the heated campaign for the Delhi polls bega.n, all the parties have taken over to Twitter, in what seems to be a battle for I-T supremacy. The trend started with AAP posting memes and parody highlighting the achievements of CM Kejriwal in the last five years. Soon after, Congress and BJP also joined the ranks to criticise each other. However, it took a serious turn when the AAP posted a parody of their campaign song "Lage Raho Kejriwal" with visuals of Manoj Tiwari dancing on it. This irked the BJP and the saffron party slapped a whopping 500 crore defamation notice on AAP.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The national capital Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. While it was speculated that BJP will file its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari against Kejriwal, former party president Amit Shah had announced that BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

In what is the major highlight of the polls is JDU vice president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor's team working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC is strategizing his re-election for the next term with a target of "Abki baar 67 paar" (This time we will cross 67), BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998, is eyeing a comeback. Kejriwal's AAP had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections.

