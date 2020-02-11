DMK On Delhi Election Results: "Divisive And Communal Politics Has A Limit"

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Madurai MLA Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan spoke about the results of the Delhi Assembly elections and said that it was a win over communal politics.

READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE: AAP Leads In Over 60 Seats, BJP Reduced To Single-digits

Speaking to news agency ANI outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, he said, "I think we take two major lessons from this. The first is that this divide and communal hate-filled politics has a limit. Even in a place like Delhi which is otherwise as fertile ground for this kind of rhetoric and demagoguery we are pleased to see that on the margin that people accept performance and will no fall for this kind of propaganda."

"The second thing that is clear to me is that the future is all about regional parties. The country has become so large and so diverse and so complicated that it is very hard to have any national policies. Even if you take a so-called national party like the BJP, because they are in the control of the government and have massive resources though the kind of illegal and illegitimate electoral bond scheme and so forth and because they run a dictatorial model, they are able to kind of control the narrative. But even that party has such diverse policies - they are pro-beef in the northeast, they are pro-beef in Goa, they are anti-beef to the point of killing people in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand so it is a contradiction these days," the leader further added.

READ: Delhi Elections: ‘Development Trumps Communal Politics’ Declares Stalin As AAP Soars Ahead

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has managed multiple successful campaigns, including those of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Arvind Kejriwal's campaign. The DMK has roped in political strategist Prashant Kishor for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and speaking of the association, Thiagarajan said that the DMK welcomes him but added that his track record does not mean that the party should not work. The party also has to work hard for the people.

READ: Delhi Has Said Kejriwal Is 'not A Terrorist', Hindustan Saved: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

READ: Delhi Election: 'Issues Lost, Freebies Won,' Anil Vij Insists As AAP Heads For Big Win