Arvind Kejriwal 'hurt' By BJP's Terrorist Jibe, Asks If It Means Working For The People

Delhi Assembly Elections

"I was very hurt," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on BJP's charge that he is a "terrorist", while also questioning whether working for people means terrorism

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:

"I was very hurt," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on BJP's charge that he is a "terrorist", while also questioning whether working for the people through providing good education and healthcare means terrorism for the BJP. In an interview with news agency ANI, Kejriwal said his service was always to the nation and if Delhites think he is a "terrorist", as suggested by BJP, then they should press the 'lotus' symbol on February 8.

Earlier on January 28, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma had called Kejriwal a "terrorist", a remark later defended by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and reiterated.

