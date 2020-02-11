Don't Be Surprised If We Win 55 Seats, Blaming EVMs Is Futile: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Ahead of the counting of votes for Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari addressed the media on Tuesday. Tiwari said that he is not "nervous" and exuding confidence, he added that "something good will happen with the BJP today." When asked about parties blaming EVMs, he replied that "nobody should blame the EVMs"

'Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats'

He said, "Nobody should blame the EVMs because the system of EVMs in India is strong. Whatever the verdict is, it should be accepted. The tradition of blaming EVMs is not good. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats." Earlier, Tiwari had said that the party will win 48+ seats and rejected all the exit poll predictions.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday cited videos to back their claim that efforts are being made to tamper with the Electronic Voting Machines from the assembly elections. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who made the claim on Friday, tweeted a couple of videos, saying they were of voting machines being taken away illegally.

'How are these machines with the officials?'

Exit polls have predicted that AAP will win a clear majority and retain power. But since the election ended, AAP has been on its toes regarding the EVMs. Late in the evening on Saturday, the party claimed that it received information that officials were trying to take away EVMs in an "unauthorised manner".

"Information has been received that officials are trying to take away EVMs at several places in an unauthorised manner. The EVMs should have been sealed and have gone straight to strongrooms. How are these machines with the officials?" AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Survey

As the voting of the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat released the exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished its polling on Saturday is projected to be won by AAP, revealed the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit polls. The polls witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Further, the polls saw around 55 per cent voter turnout.

