Day After Delhi Polls, EC Announces Voter Turnout Amid Allegations By Kejriwal's AAP

A day after the Delhi election and amid controversy, the Election Commission on Sunday evening announced the voter turnout as 62.59% in the national capital. Informing about the turnout in a press briefing, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said that voting continued till late evening on Saturday and EVMs had to be stored in the strongroom, therefore he added that there was a delay in providing the details.

Delhi Election Commission: The voter turnout in Delhi was 62.59%. It is about 2% more than the last Lok Sabha elections. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/8KjIJymp4E — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

While the voter turnout during the Lok Sabha last year was 60%, in 2015 assembly polls, it was 67%, the CEO said. CEO Singh also added that the data comes from presiding officers and then it is fed in the system. He said, that the highest turnout was in the Ballimaran constituency that is 71.6%, the controversial Okhla constituency had a turnout of 58.84%.

Delhi Exit polls:

On Saturday, as the voting finished in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projected AAP to win but with a reduced majority. AAP has been projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP has been projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress has been projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

Seat share

AAP: 48-61

BJP: 9-21

Congress: 0-1

Others: 0

Vote share

AAP has been projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP has been set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress has been projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

AAP: 51-52%

BJP:38 -40%

Congress: 4-5 %

Others: 5%

