EC Sends Notice To CM Arvind Kejriwal For 'Hanuman Temple Visit', Must Respond By Feb 8

After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's visit to a Hanuman Temple in Delhi's Connaught Place, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday, has issued him a notice for violating the 'no appeal to caste or communal feelings' clause. The EC has also asked Kejriwal to explain a video uploaded from his Twitter account to aggravate existing differences on February 4. The CM is expected to explain his position by February 8 at 5 PM.

EC notifies Kejriwal on Temple visit

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited the Connaught Place's Hanuman Temple seeking the deity's blessings ahead of his re-election bid. Similarly, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari - one of BJP's CM pick frontrunner, too visited Delhi's Kalkaji temple ahead of the polls. Kejriwal was recently asked by a journalist to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in a News Townhall event.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place and BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari offered prayers at Kalkaji Temple. Voting for the Assembly Election to be held tomorrow. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/ap0ZzhdVos — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

Delhi Assembly Elections

The much-awaited Delhi elections are scheduled on February 8 with the results to be declared on February 11. While the BJP and Congress have not announced their CM pick, the AAP has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid. The AAP which holds an absolute majority with 67 seats in the 70 seat Assembly aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar".

Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital. While senior BJP leaders like Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Manoj Tiwari are front runners for the CM pick, the saffron party has not named anyone leading to AAP questioning ' Kejriwal v/s Who?'