Delhi Election: EC To Release Voter Data Soon Say Sources Amidst AAP's Attack

Almost a day after Delhi concluded polling for its Assembly, a scuffle has broken out between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Election Commission over the final data of the voter turnout which has not been released. AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier in the day, questioned the EC over the delay in the release of the voter turnout. However, EC sources have reported that the data is still being compiled and will be released soon.

Voter turnout to be released soon: EC sources

Sheyphali Sharma, spokesperson of the EC had last tweeted the voter turnout as of 10:17 pm on Saturday which was 61.43%. The final tally is yet to be announced which usually takes around 24 hours to complete the process.

Voter Turnout at 22:17 hrs....61.43% pic.twitter.com/7JyjP3qwdQ — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) February 8, 2020

After Arvind Kejriwal put out a tweet to question the EC, deputy CM Manish Sisodia also took a jibe at the commission over the delay. Sisodia, in a tweet, said, "BJP leaders are giving out voter turnout data and the Election Commission has not been able to give it even almost after 24 hours after the polling has concluded. Are they waiting to get the final numbers from the BJP?"

AAP Alleges ' unauthorized Movement' Of EVM

Shortly after the polling concluded, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed of having received information from "several places" that officials were trying to take away the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in an "unauthorized manner".

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told the media that AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Prashant Kishor and himself held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and claimed of having received information of poll officials trying to take away the EVM at several places in an unauthorized manner. Sanjay Singh questioned how the EVM machines reached the officers when they should have been sealed and taken straight to strongrooms.

