Elated Over Delhi Election Trends, AAP's Sanjay Singh Breaks Into Song

Taking a jibe at BJP's Kapil Mishra's contentious 'India-Pak' tweet, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh launched a snide comment saying that 'in the India- Pakistan match, India had won'. Kapil Mishra, BJP's candidate from the Model Town Assembly constituency during the election campaign had posted a tweet, equating the February 8 Delhi Assembly election between the BJP and the AAP as a fight between India and Pakistan.

After a seemingly massive sweep of the Delhi polls by the AAP, Sanjay Singh took to the party headquarters in New Delhi to give a speech where he also slammed the BJP for their constant jibes at Kejriwal calling him a 'terrorist'.

Sanjay Singh breaks into a song

"Today, the people of Delhi have shown how they view Kejriwal. Not as terrorist but a staunch Indian nationalist. In the India-Pakistan match, India won... India won." Soon after, the AAP leader much like the Delhi CM, broke into a song singing "Ruke na jo, jhuke na jo" claiming that no matter what comes the party's way, it will only move forward and remain victorious.

