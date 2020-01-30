“15 Saal Congress Ki Loot” Newspaper Advertisement Lands EC Notice At BJP's Doorstep

The Election Commission of India (EC) has issued a show-cause notice to BJP national general secretary Arun Singh for allegedly making unverified allegations in one of their election advertisements against rival parties Congress and AAP ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections calling it a breach of Model Code of Conduct. The EC has given Arun Singh time till noon of January 31 to explain the party's stand.

EC's action has come after the Congress had objected to a BJP advertisement that appeared on Tuesday on the front page of a newspaper titled “15 saal Congress ki loot”.

“The commission is prima facie of the view that by the said advertisement, the Bhartiya Janata Party has violated a provision of the model code of conduct,” read the notice put up on the ECI website late on Wednesday night adding that the commission shall take a decision without any intimation to the BJP if the party fails to respond before the stipulated time.

“Commission, considering the gravity of the case, hereby directs that the advertisement in question shall not be repeated till such a time a decision is taken,” said the notice, warning BJP from issuing such advertisements until ECI acts on the complaint.

ECI's notice to BJP's National General Secretary

EC's second notice to BJP

This is the second notice by the EC to BJP after the former gave an order to remove MoS Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners after Thakur's instigating slogan "Desh ke Gaddaro ko..." and Verma's statement "Shaheen Bagh protestors will rape your sisters and daughters" ahead of the Delhi elections. Moreover, AAP has also sought EC to impose a 48-hour campaigning ban on Amit Shah for tweeting what the party calls a 'fake video' showcasing the plight of the Delhi government schools.

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on 8 February 2020 to elect 70 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on 11th February 2020. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February 2020.

