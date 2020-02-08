No Naming, Plenty Of Shaming: Gautam Gambhir Issues Final Word Of Caution To Delhi Voters

As the polling in the National Capital commenced on Saturday morning, BJP leader Gautam Gambhir cast his vote and reiterated BJP's 'realistic manifesto'. Earlier in the day, the former cricketer had also urged the youth and the first time voters to participate in the 'biggest festival of democracy'. The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on February 8 after a campaign that saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane battle.

Got inked with my entire family! Did you? pic.twitter.com/dTZ8BVVws8 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 8, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI, the former cricketer appealed the people to not get misguided by the false promises made five years ago and further assured development in the National Capital if BJP comes in power.

"At the end of the day, public consensus matters. My appeal to people would be to not get misguided by any false promises made 5 years ago. I would urge voters to support BJP, as we did not mention any unrealistic promises in our manifesto," said Gambhir

"Every election is a test. If BJP comes in power, Delhi's development will be benefitted," he added.

MEA S Jaishankar Casts His Vote, Urges People To Exercise 'basic duty'

Minister for External Affairs (MEA) S. Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. While BJP is eyeing to form the government with its campaign around Shaheen Bagh and the drawbacks of CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a comeback through by beating their own record of 67.

Speaking to ANI, Jaishankar asserted voting to be a basic duty of every citizen and further appealed to everyone to get out and contribute.

Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He says, "it is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute." pic.twitter.com/y8quQkTS8L — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

