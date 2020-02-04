In Nationalism Push, AAP Promises 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' In 2020 Delhi Polls Manifesto

With Delhi Assembly Elections just days away, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto in the National Capital. The Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto comes after the BJP and Congress released their manifestos.
AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal presenting AAP Ka Manifesto.#AAPManifesto https://t.co/XFg7GhQKjf— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 4, 2020
Calling itself the only party to make pre-poll guarantees, Aam Aadmi Party released a 10-point action plan. The party also stated that it promises the people of Delhi to dedicatedly work on the 10-point action plan.
The guaranteed 10-point action plan includes:
During the announcement, the Aam Aadmi Party also made some big promises including full statehood for Delhi, Jan Lokpal Bill, and Delhi Swaraj Bill. During the release of the manifesto, the party said that 'its vision is to make every family prosperous.' The most striking point in the party's manifesto was the launch of the 'Desh Bhakti curriculum' for school students.
1. Delhi Jan Lok Pal Bill
2. Delhi Swaraj Bill
3. Doorstep delivery of ration
4. Teerth Yatra for 10 lakh senior citizens
5. Desh Bhakti Curriculum
6. Spoken English for youth
7. World's largest metro network
8. Yamuna Riverside development
9. World-class roads
10. Appointment of new safai karamcharis
11.Compensation of Rs. 1 crore for deceased safai karamcharis
12. No raid Raj
13. Protection from sealing
14. Upgradation of markets and industrial areas
15. Rationalisation of circle rates
16. Amnesty for old VAT cases
17. 24/7 markets in Delhi
18. Enhance women participation in Economy
19. Ownership rights for resettlement colonies
20. Regularisation and registry of unauthorised colonies
21. simplify criteria for OBC certificate
22. Due recognition for Bhojpuri
23. Justice for victims of 1984 Anti-Sikh genocide
24. Regularisation of Contract employees
25. Pro-farmer land reforms
26. Continued compensation to farmers on crop loss
27. Legal protection for street vendors
28. Full statehood for Delhi
The Deshbhakti curriculum states the following:
"Building on the successful happiness curriculum and entrepreneurship curriculum introduced in Delhi government schools, Desh Bhakti Curriculum will be introduced."
During the release of the manifesto, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about taking Delhi to the next level. "After 5 years of working on the basic amenities of Delhi, we now have to take Delhi to the next level. We have to make Delhi the modern capital of a developed country that every human can be proud of."
Adding further to his statement, he called out BJP for not having a CM face, "We also have the manifesto and the face of the Chief Minister. We will make Delhi the best city in the world. Let the BJP tell us why the people of Delhi should vote for them and who is their Chief Minister's face?"
