In Nationalism Push, AAP Promises 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' In 2020 Delhi Polls Manifesto

With Delhi Assembly Elections just days away, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto in the National Capital. The Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto comes after the BJP and Congress released their manifestos.

READ | Delhi Elections: Congress manifesto promises unemployment allowance, subsidised education

AAP's Manifesto makes 10 top guarantees

Calling itself the only party to make pre-poll guarantees, Aam Aadmi Party released a 10-point action plan. The party also stated that it promises the people of Delhi to dedicatedly work on the 10-point action plan.

The guaranteed 10-point action plan includes:

Quality education for every child Proper medical treatment guarantee for the people of Delhi Clean water for every household in Delhi 24/7 electricity and free electricity up to 200 units Reduce pollution to 1/3rd of the current level The Guarantee for clean Delhi and Yamuna More CCTV cameras for women safety and well-lit roads To eliminate the overhead electricity wires To provide proper facilities at colonies Permanent houses replacing old slums

READ | 'Delhi election will be detrimental in deciding the future course of India': PM Modi

From full statehood for Delhi to Delhi Swaraj Bill, to 'Deshbhakti Curriculum':

During the announcement, the Aam Aadmi Party also made some big promises including full statehood for Delhi, Jan Lokpal Bill, and Delhi Swaraj Bill. During the release of the manifesto, the party said that 'its vision is to make every family prosperous.' The most striking point in the party's manifesto was the launch of the 'Desh Bhakti curriculum' for school students.

The following are the AAP's manifesto points:

1. Delhi Jan Lok Pal Bill

2. Delhi Swaraj Bill

3. Doorstep delivery of ration

4. Teerth Yatra for 10 lakh senior citizens

5. Desh Bhakti Curriculum

6. Spoken English for youth

7. World's largest metro network

8. Yamuna Riverside development

9. World-class roads

10. Appointment of new safai karamcharis

11.Compensation of Rs. 1 crore for deceased safai karamcharis

12. No raid Raj

13. Protection from sealing

14. Upgradation of markets and industrial areas

15. Rationalisation of circle rates

16. Amnesty for old VAT cases

17. 24/7 markets in Delhi

18. Enhance women participation in Economy

19. Ownership rights for resettlement colonies

20. Regularisation and registry of unauthorised colonies

21. simplify criteria for OBC certificate

22. Due recognition for Bhojpuri

23. Justice for victims of 1984 Anti-Sikh genocide

24. Regularisation of Contract employees

25. Pro-farmer land reforms

26. Continued compensation to farmers on crop loss

27. Legal protection for street vendors

28. Full statehood for Delhi

The Deshbhakti curriculum states the following:

"Building on the successful happiness curriculum and entrepreneurship curriculum introduced in Delhi government schools, Desh Bhakti Curriculum will be introduced."

READ | Delhi Elections: BJP's advise to 'rattled AAP' ahead of polls - 'focus on contesting'

Kejriwal calls out BJP for not having a CM face

During the release of the manifesto, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about taking Delhi to the next level. "After 5 years of working on the basic amenities of Delhi, we now have to take Delhi to the next level. We have to make Delhi the modern capital of a developed country that every human can be proud of."

Adding further to his statement, he called out BJP for not having a CM face, "We also have the manifesto and the face of the Chief Minister. We will make Delhi the best city in the world. Let the BJP tell us why the people of Delhi should vote for them and who is their Chief Minister's face?"

READ | Delhi Polls: Amit Shah says 'Arvind Kejriwal did nothing for Delhi except spreading lies'

READ | Delhi elections: One lakh BJP workers to go door-to-door in a massive outreach campaign