In Nationalism Push, AAP Promises 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' In 2020 Delhi Polls Manifesto

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its manifesto ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls. The manifesto includes promises like free water & electricity.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:

With Delhi Assembly Elections just days away, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto in the National Capital. The Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto comes after the BJP and Congress released their manifestos. 

AAP's Manifesto makes 10 top guarantees

Calling itself the only party to make pre-poll guarantees, Aam Aadmi Party released a 10-point action plan. The party also stated that it promises the people of Delhi to dedicatedly work on the 10-point action plan. 

The guaranteed 10-point action plan includes: 

  1. Quality education for every child 
  2. Proper medical treatment guarantee for the people of Delhi
  3. Clean water for every household in Delhi 
  4. 24/7 electricity and free electricity up to 200 units 
  5. Reduce pollution to 1/3rd of the current level 
  6. The Guarantee for clean Delhi and Yamuna
  7. More CCTV cameras for women safety and well-lit roads
  8. To eliminate the overhead electricity wires 
  9. To provide proper facilities at colonies
  10. Permanent houses replacing old slums 

From full statehood for Delhi to Delhi Swaraj Bill, to 'Deshbhakti Curriculum':

During the announcement, the Aam Aadmi Party also made some big promises including full statehood for Delhi, Jan Lokpal Bill, and Delhi Swaraj Bill. During the release of the manifesto, the party said that 'its vision is to make every family prosperous.' The most striking point in the party's manifesto was the launch of the 'Desh Bhakti curriculum' for school students. 

The following are the AAP's manifesto points:

1. Delhi Jan Lok Pal Bill 
2. Delhi Swaraj Bill
3. Doorstep delivery of ration 
4. Teerth Yatra for 10 lakh senior citizens
5. Desh Bhakti Curriculum 
6. Spoken English for youth 
7. World's largest metro network
8. Yamuna Riverside development 
9. World-class roads 
10. Appointment of new safai karamcharis 
11.Compensation of Rs. 1 crore for deceased safai karamcharis
12. No raid Raj 
13. Protection from sealing 
14. Upgradation of markets and industrial areas 
15. Rationalisation of circle rates 
16. Amnesty for old VAT cases 
17. 24/7 markets in Delhi
18. Enhance women participation in Economy 
19. Ownership rights for resettlement colonies 
20. Regularisation and registry of unauthorised colonies 
21. simplify criteria for OBC certificate 
22. Due recognition for Bhojpuri
23. Justice for victims of 1984 Anti-Sikh genocide 
24. Regularisation of Contract employees 
25. Pro-farmer land reforms 
26. Continued compensation to farmers on crop loss 
27. Legal protection for street vendors 
28. Full statehood for Delhi

The Deshbhakti curriculum states the following:

"Building on the successful happiness curriculum and entrepreneurship curriculum introduced in Delhi government schools, Desh Bhakti Curriculum will be introduced."

Kejriwal calls out BJP for not having a CM face 

During the release of the manifesto, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about taking Delhi to the next level. "After 5 years of working on the basic amenities of Delhi, we now have to take Delhi to the next level. We have to make Delhi the modern capital of a developed country that every human can be proud of."

Adding further to his statement, he called out BJP for not having a CM face, "We also have the manifesto and the face of the Chief Minister. We will make Delhi the best city in the world. Let the BJP tell us why the people of Delhi should vote for them and who is their Chief Minister's face?"

Published:
