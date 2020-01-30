JP Nadda Slams CM Kejriwal, Calls Him Out For 'saving Corrupt People'

Ahead of upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to the microblogging site, Nadda accused Kejriwal of saving corrupt acquaintance. He also mentioned that Kejriwal gained power by a promise to expose and end corruption but has forgotten the scams that happened under his government.

In his tweet, Nadda said, "Kejriwal, you swore to the children by pretending to be honest and Vinay Bansal, your relative, was arrested in the 10-crore PWD scam. Ration and drug scam, auto permit scam, a scam in building school rooms, but no action was taken in your government, the corrupt people were saved." He further added, "Kejriwal Ji, who gained power by promising to end corruption, may not remember the Delhi Jal Board scam, CNG and electric bus scam, Ladli scheme scam, Marshall recruitment scam, but public remembers everything."

केजरीवाल जी, आप बच्चों की कसम खाकर ईमानदारी का ढोंग करते रहे और विनय बंसल, आपका रिश्तेदार, 10 करोड़ के PWD घोटाले में गिरफ्तार हुआ।



आपकी सरकार में राशन और दवा घोटाला, ऑटो परमिट घोटाला, स्कूल के कमरे बनाने में घोटाला हुआ पर कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया, उल्टे भ्रष्टाचारियों को बचाया गया — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 30, 2020

भ्रष्टाचार खत्म करने का झांसा देकर सत्ता पाने वाले केजरीवाल जी, आप को भले ही दिल्ली जल बोर्ड का घोटाला, CNG और इलेक्ट्रिक बस घोटाला, लाडली योजना घोटाला, मार्शल भर्ती घोटाला याद न हो, पर जनता को सब याद है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 30, 2020

Testimonies of people

Earlier today, Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over claims of health sector development in the national capital. The BJP has been campaigning against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to win control of Delhi when it heads to polls on February 8. Nadda first posted a video made by the party's IT cell, which was then retweeted by Amit Shah.

In the video, testimonies of many people are filmed where they complain of poor facilities at the Delhi government's much-touted Mohalla (neighbourhood) clinic initiative. Visuals of poorly built and dilapidated structures are shown as Mohalla clinics in the video, although the authenticity of it is yet to be determined. Mohalla clinics are primary health centres in Delhi that offer a basic package of essential health services including medicines, diagnostics, and consultation free of cost.

JP Nadda wrote, "Kejriwal Ji, you promised to open 1000 Mohalla clinics every year. Far from opening 1000 clinics, those that are open lack medicines and facilities. The petty politics of AAP has also deprived Delhi of Modi Ji's 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana', which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually to the poor."