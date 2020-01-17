Delhi CM Kejriwal Breaks Silence Over Delay In Hanging Of Nirbhaya Rapists

Amid controversy over the hanging of Nirbahaya rapists, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Delhi government has hardly any role in the matter. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said that there is no reason for his government to delay the entire process. This comes hours after President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea.

Kejriwal said: "Whatever was Delhi government's work, we completed it within hours, we did not delay. Why would we delay? Prakash Javedekar is doing politics, it is not good to politicise such matter." When asked why Nirbhaya's mother is blaming the Delhi government, Kejriwal said: "I think someone is misguiding her. Why would we want to delay the process? Delhi government has hardly any role in the entire matter, we do not have Police under us, why would we delay?"

Politics over delay in hanging

On Thursday, both BJP and AAP played blame game politics over the delay in the hanging of the four convicts. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pointed out that Tihar jail authorities had not notified the convicts of their legal options since 2017, while AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Kejriwal government had immediately rejected the mercy petition. All 4 convicts have been moved to Jail No. 3 where the hanging is scheduled to take place.

What is the Nirbhaya case?

23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

