'200 MPs, 11 CMs & 70 Ministers': BJP Bringing Outsiders For Delhi Campaign, Says Kejriwal

Addressing a rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of bringing “outsiders” to defeat the “people of Delhi”. He claimed that 200 BJP MPs, 11 BJP Chief Ministers, and 70 Union Ministers had been roped in for the election campaign. Kejriwal reiterated that this was a futile attempt to put an end to the stellar work done by his government as the people of Delhi had rejected local BJP leaders. Moreover, the Delhi CM also alleged that all other parties across the country had united against AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, “All the parties of the country have come together. Why have they come together? They have come to defeat the people of Delhi. They have come to defeat your son. Friends, BJP is saying now that 200 MPs will come here. 70 Union Ministers will come. 11 BJP Chief Ministers will come. BJP is bringing many stalwarts. The people of Delhi haven’t supported them. Now, they are bringing people from outside. They are coming to defeat the work done in the last 5 years. They are coming to insult us.”

'We want the welfare of every citizen of Delhi'

Kejriwal has consistently harped on keeping the election focused on issues such as electricity, water, and education. On being asked whether he still supported the Shaheen Bagh protests on January 25, Kejriwal reiterated that the AAP was with every citizen of Delhi. He maintained that the Delhi government desired the welfare of every person of the national capital by providing good roads, ample electricity, good medical services, and a good education.

"We are with every citizen of Delhi. We want the welfare of every citizen of Delhi. We are with Sangam Vihar, we are with Rajinder Nagar as well. We want to provide a good education to the people of Delhi. We want to provide good medical services to every citizen of Delhi. We want good roads, ample electricity, and good water. The country will progress only due to this," the Delhi CM opined.

Delhi Assembly elections

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, neither BJP nor AAP has named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

